Royal Caribbean handled cruise cancellation the best way it could

I have to state my objection to the article about the cancellation of Royal Caribbean cruise (“'I felt abandoned’: Passengers scramble after Royal Caribbean cruise ship out of Baltimore is canceled,” Sept. 1)
My mother and I were on the same cruise. Yes, it was disappointing to not go on our cruise, but Royal Caribbean has been more than accommodating. We were given all of our money back, plus the same amount credit for a future cruise — which we have used to book another cruise for May 2020.
Yes, it was annoying to have to rearrange our travel plans, but we already had return travel plans in place before we arrived. Southwest Airlines was also very accommodating when I had to rearrange our plans twice. They did not charge us given the circumstances. We called local hotels and found a room well under the $200 reimbursement price at a Hilton Inn.
The only thing that could have been done better is the disembarkment on Sunday night. We were told we could disembark at 6:00 p.m., but it ended up being almost 7:15 p.m. before we got off the ship. We were, unfortunately, at the mercy of another cruise ship which was using the same berth.
A disappointment was turned positive by the helpfulness and generosity of Royal Caribbean who cared most about our safety. I would much rather be stranded a few hundred yards from the dock than a few hundred miles in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
I believe Royal Caribbean did more than what was expected of them.
Kim O’Connor, Midland, Texas
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.