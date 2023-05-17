Public deserves full account of Roy McGrath case | READER COMMENTARY

Roy McGrath was fatally shot during his arrest in Tennessee as the FBI closed in, ending a three-week fugitive search for former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff. File. (Saul Young/News Sentinel) (Saul Young/News Sentinel)

It is now important that the investigation of the death of Roy McGrath be scrupulously complete and public. There can be no taint of cover-up in an agent-involved shooting death of the former high state official (”What will FBI review of Roy McGrath’s fatal shooting show? ‘People want to know,’” May 12).

I am not trying to turn a sad manhunt and shooting into a spy novel, but McGrath’s even short term status as chief of staff to Gov. Larry Hogan, along with the allegations against him of misuing funds, the mysterious releases of an online “book” about him during the manhunt, and other bits of hearsay and innuendo now flying about on social media, demand a clear accounting.

It is deeply troubling that after this time questions remain unanswered as to the bullet — or bullets — from which gun actually killed him. The shooting death of a defendant just as his trial was set to begin raises questions of what would have been revealed at the trial.

This is Maryland, not Russia.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

