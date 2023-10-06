Ted Rouse: Baltimore needs an Inner Harbor masterplane with nonprofit supervision — as in my father’s time | READER COMMENTARY

As my brother, Jimmy Rouse, recently wrote in The Baltimore Sun (”Jimmy Rouse: We need a new Harborplace vision in Baltimore, not destruction, of my father’s legacy,” Oct. 3), demolition of the Harborplace pavilions should not take place without at least a voter referendum. San Francisco’s Ferry Building and Seattle’s Pike Place are both good examples of thriving low-rise market buildings. There is no reason we can’t be like them and even better. But even more importantly, the pavilions which are definitely reusable, should not be altered until there is a short-term and long-term master plan for the Inner Harbor’s reinvention.

Harborplace, the Maryland Science Center, the National Aquarium, the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel and, ultimately, the stadiums’ location all happened because we had in place the nonprofit Charles Center Inner Harbor Management from 1965 to 1985. We need to create a nonprofit with a similar planning and implementation mission for our next 20 years. A private, short-term profit-oriented developer should not be making decisions about our precious downtown waterfront without the context of a master plan.

Advertisement

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and the Maryland Stadium Authority have too many other missions and responsibilities to take on this planning exercise and certainly not the focus to guide the implementation of that master plan for the next 20 years. Janet Marie Smith who more than anyone is responsible for the creation of Oriole Park at Camden Yards has been guiding other cities such as Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles on how to maximize the benefit of attracting visitors. David Bramble or the Maryland Stadium Authority should hire her to advise us on how to make this happen in Baltimore!

— Ted Rouse, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.