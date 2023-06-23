Time to recognize Rosenwald legacy | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Tony J. Spencer, left, the great-great grandson of James Spencer, the founder of Freetown, reminisces with Benjamin McLarin, center, and Walter Caldwell, right, outside the former Freetown Rosenwald School. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

As one who worked closely with leaders of the Freetown community in Glen Burnie to assist their efforts regarding the restoration of their Rosenwald School, I was pleased to note the inclusion of the school in the recent article about the Juneteenth anniversary celebration (”Marking a Maryland legacy in Freetown, where freedom arrived before Juneteenth,” June 16).

Along with his friend and partner, Booker T. Washington, the head of Alabama’s Tuskegee Institute, Julius Rosenwald helped finance the construction of over 5,300 schools between 1912 and 1932 in 15 Southern states including Maryland. Medgar Evers, Maya Angelou and U.S. Rep. John Lewis were among the schools’ distinguished graduates.

Advertisement

While there are more than 420 sites in our National Park System, there has never been a National Park site honoring a Jewish American. If organizers are successful, the current campaign to establish a Julius Rosenwald and Rosenwald Schools’ National Historical Park in Chicago will be the first. Recognizing the Rosenwald legacy will be a testament to the power of education as the most effective way to fight injustice.

— John R. Leopold, Stoney Beach

Advertisement

The writer, a Republican, served as Anne Arundel County Executive from 2006 to 2013.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.