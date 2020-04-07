Navy Captain Crozier courageously sacrificed his career for the welfare of his crew | READER COMMENTARY

As a former naval officer who served on a ship during the Vietnam war, I knew when I saw that Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s letter to the Pentagon had become public that his naval career was over (“Naval Academy grad who was fired after raising coronavirus concerns on Navy ship has tested positive, report says,” April 5). Once this letter went beyond the “chain of command," any chance of advancement to senior status had ended. To his credit, I’m sure he knew this as well. The fact that what he wrote was accurate is immaterial; the fact that his legitimate concerns became public meant that he would never become an admiral, the customary advancement for someone in command of an aircraft carrier. What this means is that Captain Crozier knowingly sacrificed his future career for the benefit of his crew. One would hope that this defines a “Profile in Courage."