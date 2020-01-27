We are residents of Roland Park, including many parents of children who currently or previously attended Roland Park Elementary Middle School. We are writing in response to your editorial “Racism in Roland Park,” Jan. 24. We are horrified by the incident you describe and extremely ashamed and saddened that it happened in our community. Like so many others, we find this behavior unconscionable and heartbreaking.
We write because we know the racism threaded throughout our city and country needs to be openly discussed and desperately needs to be corrected. Meaningful, positive interaction between all segments of our City can bring positive change, and we endeavor to be part of that. This horrific incident may be reflective of some of the bad practices of our neighborhood in the past, but we don’t want it to define our community going forward.
We live in a world filled with hate, racism, bias, and discrimination, including in our own backyard. Incidents like these are terrible reminders. We write to affirm our commitment to teach our children that racism is abhorrent, to intervene when we see others talking or acting in ways that are hateful, and to work toward making our own neighborhood, and any other community of which we are a part, respectful and inclusive of all.
Alberto Begue Aguado
N. Peter Armitage
Donna Basik
Judith Bass
James H. Black, III
Elizabeth Black
Erin Boguski
Lois Borgenicht
James Bond
Cynthia Brower
Sidney Brower
Jennifer Buerger
Emily Boss
Erik, Casey, Emily, Lindy, Sam and Will Briggs
Ann-Barron Carneal
Lucy Chittenden
Chris Cortright
Andrea Deleon
Meara Denton
Melissa Diehl-Black
Judy Dobbs
Coni Douglas
Andrew Douglas
Natalia Drichko
Katherine Engelke
Ted Engleke
Joan Freedman
Eleanor Frias
Mark Gaither
Pailin Gaither
Beth Gantt
David George
Becky Genberg
Tracy Gold
Leslie Goldsmith
Blake Goldsmith
Susan Goodwin
Steve Grantz
Jeremy Greene
Elizabeth Greene
Phoebe Greene
Levi Greene
Martin Guinane
Ashley Handwerk
Chris Handwerk
Lynn Heller
Emily Heinlein
Brian Holmes
Lucy Holmes
Martha Holleman
David Hornbeck
Ginny Hornbeck
Matt Hornbeck
Rebecca Hornbeck
Eugenie Jenkins
Theresa M James
Sarah Johnson
David Kandel
Sonya Kannam
Robin Kantor
David Kantor
Nancy Kass
Malinda Kennedy
Devra He'ui Kitterman
James Kitterman
Cara Shea Kohler
Hannah Kolkin
Jennifer Kraus
Betsy Krieger
Abigail Hurson
George Kaufman
Lulu Kaufman
Sara Kennedy
Brad Lamont Jennifer Lamont
Richard Lamson
Gloria Lane
Julie Levin
Lindy Lord
Joy Mandel
Andrew Marani
Martha Marani
Joe Margolick
Michael Marinelli
Katrina Marinelli
Jane and Bobby Marinelli
Nina Markovic
Chris Marshall
Beth Marshall
Laurel Mawema
Anne Maxson
Martha McKenna
Chris McSherry
Bill Merritt
Doug Miller
Aaron Milstone
Catherine Mitias
Tanya M. Morrel
Larry Moscow
Matt Mulcahy
Nicole Namour-Abraham
Judith Nelson
Travers Nelson
Rebecca O'Rourke
Kevin Osten
Evynn Overton
Kurt Overton
Amy Bonitz Palmer
Kostis Papadantonakis
Cindy Paradies
Louisa Peartree
Michelle Pasternack
Gary Pasternack
Trish Garcia Pilla
Rosie Read
Sarah Polk
Stuart Rehr
Leah Renzi
Josh Renzi
Elizabeth Rice
Ken Rice
Allison, William and Caroline Rice
Jan Rivitz
Larry Rivitz
Jaime Roberts
Bruce Robertson
Samuel Robfogel
Emily Rockefeller
Julie Rothman
Tricia Rubacky
Elisabeth Sachs
Charles Schmitz
Sally Scott
Louise Phipps Senft
Stephanie Shapiro
Pam Stein
Pete Powell
Susan Powell
Craig Pulford
Cathy Reynolds-Winkler
Barrie Sigler
Anne Stuzin
Philip Spevak
Ken Stuzin Madeleine Stuzin Devon Stuzin Jack Stuzin
Cynthia Terry
Brooke Thomas
George Thomas
Will, Larson, Isabel, Margot and Ian Thomas
Kim Tortolani
Sean Tunis
Jennifer Turnham
Amy Urdang
David Utzschneider
Jennifer Vey
Doug Vey
Heather Wade
Tom Waldron
Mimi Walters
Meg Ward
Ellen Webb
Ted Wedel
Gretchen Willging
Amy Winkelstein
Ted Winstead
Lisa Berlin Wittenstein
Robert Wittenstein
Samantha Wittenstein
Andrew Wolfe
Hie Jung Yoon
