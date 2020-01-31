The recent editorial in The Baltimore Sun has a done a great disservice, through unfounded assumptions, to the Baltimore neighborhood of Roland Park (“Racism in Roland Park: woman uses the N-word to describe middle school students in affluent Baltimore area,” Jan. 24). The list of egregious actions does not bear up under close scrutiny and to besmirch an entire part of the city because of the actions of one person is unconscionable.
Any slur is appalling, but how does just one neighborhood become cast as unsafe by virtue of one unknown woman’s unacceptable comment?
Roland Park was, at one time, not happy with the prospect of integration. However, that has long since changed and neighbors throughout the area have contributed in numerous ways to welcome and reach out to persons who differ because of race, religion or nationality.
We are not a perfect neighborhood. We will always need to make sure our neighborhood is a good home for people of any color and Tracy Gold’s recent commentary (“Nextdoor Roland Park tells you what residents really think about black kids in the neighborhood,” Jan. 28) accurately reflect the need to always be alert to the prejudices that sadly exist in our world. We should be more attuned to what is said or written which demonstrates hatred anywhere.
My own experiences have taught me that the overwhelming majority of Roland Park homeowners would feel exactly the same way.
Peggy Obrecht, Baltimore
