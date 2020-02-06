The point of Stan Heuisler’s letter about the recent racial incident with Roland Park Elementary/Middle School was to “get over it.” His own letter is an example of why we shouldn’t (“In Roland Park, we need to bring people together. It’s worked before,” Feb. 3). He says that he has: “watched a community-based elementary public school transmogrify to a multi-racial and superb elementary-middle school with significant support from a community.”