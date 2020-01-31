Yes, it is wrong to use the N-word, as you spent half your editorial pointing out. Noticeably missing, however, was concern as to the behavior of these young men. (In fairness you did dedicate one sentence to “No one’s trying to excuse the bad behavior of the boys.” It was followed, however, by: “But that’s not the issue”). Do these boys believe it is all right to cause a scene, yell and curse in a residential community in the middle of the day? Have they so little respect for adults that when confronted about their behavior by one they would continue to make a scene and curse rather than understand they were behaving inappropriately? Did anyone, include The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board, consider that perhaps the woman was trying to instruct them in acceptable public behavior and protect them from becoming injured or causing an accident while crossing a street?