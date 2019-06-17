Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Opinion Readers Respond

Story about rogue cop should have not run on Father's day

The Baltimore Sun has now sunk to a new low.

On Father's Day, you run a lengthy piece in the print edition about a disgraced, convicted Baltimore cop (“Ignoring warning signs of misconduct, Baltimore Police praised — and promoted — Gun Trace Task Force leader,” June 12). What about the majority of officers who leave their families every holiday and every other day to proudly serve the citizens of Baltimore? These men and women go unrecognized for the personal sacrifices they make for the city. These are the officers that should and need to be recognized, not a criminal who has brought disgrace to the department and the city.

David James, Aberdeen

