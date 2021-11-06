xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Roe and the right of privacy | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 06, 2021 12:31 PM
Pro-choice and anti-abortion activists protest alongside each other during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 4, 2021 in Washington, D.C. The Supreme Court will soon take up the contentious issue of abortion rights in a case that is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images).
George W. Liebmann is a respected member of the Maryland Bar but he misses the point of the U.S. Supreme Court abortion decision, Roe v. Wade (”Another 1973 abortion ruling — ‘Doe,’ not ‘Roe’ — is at the heart of next month’s Supreme Court Case,” Nov. 2).

The basis for Roe is the right of privacy, or personal autonomy, recognized in the 1965 decision of Griswold v. Connecticut. Mr. Liebmann wants the Supreme Court to rethink Roe and reverse because it has spawned “free love and a hook up culture.”

Hopefully, the court will ignore Mr. Liebmann’s suggestion that it police women’s sexual mores and stick to the principle that all of us, including women, possess a right of privacy or personal autonomy beyond the reach of even the Supreme Court.

John C. Murphy, Baltimore

