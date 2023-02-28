Don’t blame Roe for sexual revolution | READER COMMENTARY

Lois Kelberman of Annapolis holds a sign while joined by other supporters during an abortion rights rally in The People's Park in Annapolis on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun) (Brian Krista/AP)

I think letter writer George W. Liebmann got it wrong when he attributed a change in sexual behavior and an increase in out-of-wedlock births to Roe v. Wade’s expansion of abortion rights (”Why are Maryland Dems so jubilant about expanding abortion access?” Feb. 16).

Single events in themselves rarely cause complex social changes. Two factors contributing to the rise of unwed motherhood are the change in sexual mores in the 1960s — before Roe v. Wade — and the lessening stigma toward unwed motherhood, as unmarried celebrities proudly showed their baby bumps. Even more importantly, the decline of both industrial and rural economies devastated communities and eroded traditional family and social support networks.

Advertisement

Careless sexual behavior, like many other social and personal ills, is often a sign of social disintegration. To attribute such unplanned pregnancy to one Supreme Court decision ignores complex changes in society.

— Michael S. Franch, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.