From drug overdoses to gun violence, we must heal ourselves | READER COMMENTARY

Another wonderful column by Dan Rodricks (”Dan Rodricks: Are we ever going to be ‘better than this’?” March 7). He is right on the mark and it is so sad I can weep.
We are such a wonderful country with a glorious past in many ways. But why then do we have such a lousy health care system, poor schools, horrible gun violence, continuing racism and inequality, etc.?
We are a sick society and I pray that we can get out of this condition.
— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson
