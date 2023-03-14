From drug overdoses to gun violence, we must heal ourselves | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Police Department officers arrive to talk with community leaders as members of the Bayview Community Association gather for a vigil and call for action at a park bench inside Joseph E. Lee Park related to the killing of a 16-year-old student at Patterson High School. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (KENNETH K. LAM/Baltimore Sun)

Another wonderful column by Dan Rodricks (”Dan Rodricks: Are we ever going to be ‘better than this’?” March 7). He is right on the mark and it is so sad I can weep.

We are such a wonderful country with a glorious past in many ways. But why then do we have such a lousy health care system, poor schools, horrible gun violence, continuing racism and inequality, etc.?

We are a sick society and I pray that we can get out of this condition.

— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

