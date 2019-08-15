Rodricks is right about Trump’s immigration stance

I want to echo Dan Rodricks’ recent column (“Indecent and inhumane, Trump’s treatment of immigrants also makes no economic sense,” Aug. 13) correctly discerning that the strict construction of “public charge” in order to disqualify immigrants from green cards and citizenship makes no economic sense and is clearly an act of wanton cruelty from the diseased mindset of goons like Stephen Miller, Ken Cuccinelli and the liar-in-chief President Donald Trump. I would only add that this puts to rest the tired saw of the immigrant haters who say they have nothing against immigrants so long as they go through the process legally.
Only immigrants who are playing by the rules are eligible for any public charges. Undocumented folks only receive K-12 schooling for their children. The effect of these rules will be to starve humans who are playing by the rules in what I think everyone can agree is an incredibly broken system.
I should only point out that most of our descendants, not only people named Rodricks and Schlitz, but also Jesus, Mary and Joseph, would be treated abominably under this new law.
Paul R Schlitz Jr., Baltimore
