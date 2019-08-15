Rodricks is right about Trump’s immigration stance

I want to echo Dan Rodricks’ recent column (“Indecent and inhumane, Trump’s treatment of immigrants also makes no economic sense,” Aug. 13) correctly discerning that the strict construction of “public charge” in order to disqualify immigrants from green cards and citizenship makes no economic sense and is clearly an act of wanton cruelty from the diseased mindset of goons like Stephen Miller, Ken Cuccinelli and the liar-in-chief President Donald Trump. I would only add that this puts to rest the tired saw of the immigrant haters who say they have nothing against immigrants so long as they go through the process legally.