There are two sides to the history Rodricks describes

The sanctimonious refuse to recognize there are two sides to a story. Dan Rodricks’ column (“An American from way back, when the country was new, would be shocked in Trump time,” July 2) describes how a Caleb Earle on July 4, 1811 praised George Washington and the federal constitution. Mr. Rodricks then says Caleb would be shocked that Americans would discourage others from voting when, in 1811, women and slaves were forbidden to vote. Mr. Rodricks speaks of the present U.S. high incarceration rates when the state of Georgia was founded as a penal colony to reduce the incarceration rate in England.

The most egregious Rodricks rumination is inserting his liberal bias on an early 19th century American, as a person from 1811 would not understand firearms could or should be regulated. And 19th century political tribalism was alive and well when Democratic-Republican and Federalist party “disagreements” resulted in a duel with Alexander Hamilton being shot and killed in 1804. Tribalism is not a 21st century invention.

Mr. Rodricks said Caleb would be shocked an American president might not respect the results of a lost election. That president would be typical of many present conservatives not accepting former President Barack Obama’s election and liberals not accepting President Donald Trump’s. Kudos to Mr. Rodricks calling out Mr. Obama, though he was not named, an American president doing nothing when informed of foreign power interference in a presidential election.

Patrick Walsh, Linthicum