Don’t make assumptions about racists. That kind of speculation is what the prejudiced do. | READER COMMENTARY

For me, one of the profound takeaways from public discussions inspired by the most recent Black Lives Matter movement is that liberal, open-minded, well-informed white people like myself do not have a clue about the Black life experience of our friends and associates, much less the myriad people of color we have not met. What I have learned is that I need to listen, read and engage with my Black friends if they are willing (while not expecting them to represent their entire race in answering my questions). This also applies to preconceived notions about all people we are ready to judge, not only individuals of color. Even the best intentioned among us needs to examine and move past ingrained biases.