Give Baltimore a billion? The gulf between rich and poor is too great | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks’ recent column on how Michael Bloomberg might spend money on Baltimore (”Dear Mr. Bloomberg: How about a billion bucks for Baltimore?” March 30) reminds me of how I spend my lottery winnings, in my mind, weekly, as a fantasy practice.
Mr. Rodricks’ list is great but the real story here is why wealth is this unevenly distributed in America. That one person giving a bit of his fortune could so impact a city of hundreds of thousands should make us gasp.
The imbalance is startling, if not immoral. This is America in 2021.
Sarah Sartipy, Baltimore
