xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Give Baltimore a billion? The gulf between rich and poor is too great | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 31, 2021 5:35 PM
Michael R. Bloomberg and New York City Fire Commissioner Nicholas Scoppetta speak at a 2007 press conference. (Enid Alvarez/New York Daily News)
Michael R. Bloomberg and New York City Fire Commissioner Nicholas Scoppetta speak at a 2007 press conference. (Enid Alvarez/New York Daily News) (Enid Alvarez/New York Daily News)

Dan Rodricks’ recent column on how Michael Bloomberg might spend money on Baltimore (”Dear Mr. Bloomberg: How about a billion bucks for Baltimore?” March 30) reminds me of how I spend my lottery winnings, in my mind, weekly, as a fantasy practice.

Mr. Rodricks’ list is great but the real story here is why wealth is this unevenly distributed in America. That one person giving a bit of his fortune could so impact a city of hundreds of thousands should make us gasp.

Advertisement

The imbalance is startling, if not immoral. This is America in 2021.

Sarah Sartipy, Baltimore

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement