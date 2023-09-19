Rodricks brings out the joys of Baltimore living | READER COMMENTARY

Many thanks to Dan Rodricks for his recent column, “Dan Rodricks: At the new Lexington Market, a perfect lemonade and an overwhelming variety of food” (Sept. 18).
The piece highlighted the many things that are good about Baltimore including, but not limited to, food. It reminded me that it is just as easy to find the good in Baltimore as it is to find something to complain about.
Thanks, Dan, for showing us how to enjoy Baltimore.
— Rebecca Ferrell, Baltimore
