Rodricks brings out the joys of Baltimore living | READER COMMENTARY

A small sample of the offerings at the Market Bakery on the Eutaw Street side of the new Lexington Market in Baltimore. File. (Baltimore Sun staff) (Baltimore Sun staff)

Many thanks to Dan Rodricks for his recent column, “Dan Rodricks: At the new Lexington Market, a perfect lemonade and an overwhelming variety of food” (Sept. 18).

The piece highlighted the many things that are good about Baltimore including, but not limited to, food. It reminded me that it is just as easy to find the good in Baltimore as it is to find something to complain about.

Thanks, Dan, for showing us how to enjoy Baltimore.

— Rebecca Ferrell, Baltimore

