Ivermectin is still a wonder drug - for animals and people | READER COMMENTARY

A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy in Georgia. on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart / AP)

Once again, Dan Rodricks refers to ivermectin as a livestock medication (”For 1st District voters, a choice between common decency and Andy Harris,” March 25). In describing the prescription of “livestock medication for a COVID-19 patient” by U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, he again misleads readers into believing the narrative that ivermectin is strictly used in livestock, although he did not mention ivermectin by name this time around.

Despite human-grade ivermectin being one of the greatest discoveries in medicine, its use as an anti-parasitic to this day saving countless human lives and preventing disease around the world, and its proven use in mitigation of certain viral diseases, he refuses to acknowledge ivermectin being any thing other than a veterinary de-wormer.

It happens to be a miraculous drug in the veterinary world as well. Such persistent ignorance or stubborn intentional falsification is a true wonder to behold.

Janine DiStephan, Catonsville

The writer is a doctor of veterinary medicine.

