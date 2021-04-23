Fewer jail cells, more drug rehab | READER COMMENTARY

On a state and national level we need to the end the “War on Drugs.” In case people are wondering, the drugs have won. Substance use disorders result in chronic changes in brain structure that make it next to impossible for sufferers to “just say no.” The addicted brain is not logical. Treatment works, punishment does not. The U.S. mindset of “if only we punish these people hard enough, they will see the error of their ways and quit” harkens back perhaps to our puritanical roots, but defies logic and years of evidence to the contrary.