Ignorance and racism continues to fester within our system | READER COMMENTARY

Kudos to Dan Rodricks for feeling strong enough to deem this article (”Dear Anonymous: About that racist letter you sent here,” July 23) necessary. Unfortunately, what it revealed is not surprising, even in 2020. This is, without question, a nation divided when it come to race and social justice.
In recent weeks I’ve come to believe film director, Kasi Lemmons (“Harriet”, “Talk to Me” and “Eve’s Bayou”), said it best, “white Americans, your lack of imagination is killing us.” Essentially, he said white people can live their entire lives without really considering how Black people live theirs. He said, “We had to know you to survive you.” He said Black people had to be mindful of white people ever since we landed on these shores, but white people never felt it necessary to exercise that kind of curiosity about Blacks. In my opinion, his best quote was, “It’s no secret you like our music, our style, our swagger. You admire our athleticism, our beauty. Things you can sample without diving too deep, without knowing too much. You prefer to dip your toes in our culture without really understanding it.” Beautiful.
Racism is ignorance in it’s purest form. Like the miscreant in the White House and the Fox News talking heads, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, the anonymous writer is drinking all the GOP Kool-Aid. I’m sure seeing so many white people, particularly the young, in the Black Lives Matter protests, he’s feeling a bit uncomfortable — his privilege bubble is probably vibrating a bit.
Walt Carr, Columbia
