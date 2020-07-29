Ignorance and racism continues to fester within our system | READER COMMENTARY

In recent weeks I’ve come to believe film director, Kasi Lemmons (“Harriet”, “Talk to Me” and “Eve’s Bayou”), said it best, “white Americans, your lack of imagination is killing us.” Essentially, he said white people can live their entire lives without really considering how Black people live theirs. He said, “We had to know you to survive you.” He said Black people had to be mindful of white people ever since we landed on these shores, but white people never felt it necessary to exercise that kind of curiosity about Blacks. In my opinion, his best quote was, “It’s no secret you like our music, our style, our swagger. You admire our athleticism, our beauty. Things you can sample without diving too deep, without knowing too much. You prefer to dip your toes in our culture without really understanding it.” Beautiful.