Here’s to a better future (and finding joy where possible) | READER COMMENTARY

I literally cried while reading the recent column by Dan Rodricks (”Dan Rodricks: A to-do list for 2023, and a couple of predictions to boot,” Dec. 31). Those of us who are paying attention are constantly bombarded by what is bad around us: The horror of war in the Ukraine, the effects of global warming including starvation around the world, the inadequacy of our judicial system combined with the wanton murder of innocents, and the pervasiveness of the me/now attitude among people in power all around the world (to name a few).

I was moved by his references to the beauty of nature around us, the pleasures of the foods we can taste and the culture we have available to some of us in Baltimore. However, it was the hope for positive meaningful interpersonal interactions that actually brought me to tears.

I do not suffer from depression around holiday time or from lack of sunlight, but I must admit that I am brought to tears easily. The next day, I cried for 3 hours and 10 minutes watching “It’s a Wonderful Life” (for the 50th time). Not to take away from Dan’s great work, but I’ve been known to cry when I see Wile E. Coyote run off the cliff trying to catch the Road Runner.

I echo the columnist’s wish for a better future for all in the years to come.

— Warren Israel, Pikesville

