Nobody asked me but Rodricks makes some good points | READER COMMENTARY

Nobody asked me, but I totally enjoyed reading Dan Rodricks' recent column (“On the BMA sale fail, Maryland millionaires, Tuesday’s election and a few other things nobody asked about,” Oct. 30).
Nobody asked me but I am in total agreement with his thoughts on the Baltimore Museum of Art “selling” works of art because they need the money. Nobody asked me, but that squeaks of prostitution in the world of fine art.
Nobody asked me, but I think a bigger deal should have been made of the Del. Nick Mosby’s $45,000 tax lien. And nobody asked me, but if people who hold public office break the rules, shouldn’t they have to answer to the public who voted them in?
And nobody asked me, but if voters didn’t want to wait hours in line, then why didn’t they do what I did and get an absentee ballot and slip it into a polling box, one of which was right outside the BMA?
And finally, nobody asked me, but driving back home on Interstate 83 recently, the white lines separating the lanes were so faint, they were almost impossible to see. In conclusion, nobody asked me, but I have always enjoyed Dan’s column.
Mary-Jo Ford Dale, Baltimore
