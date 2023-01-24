Rodricks puts valuable context on steeple strike and city woes | READER COMMENTARY

I very much appreciated Dan Rodricks’ column about the church whose tower was struck by lightning (”Dan Rodricks: Seeing history in a burned and broken steeple in East Baltimore,” Jan. 17).
It was exquisitely written — perhaps one of his most lyrical and beautiful pieces. Thank you so much for printing his description of a different time and his lament at the depopulation (tying it to integration of schools as its cause) of our city.
Advertisement
— Marilyn Carlisle, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.