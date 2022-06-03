Fix gun laws, fix city drug, crime woes | READER COMMENTARY

Three variations of the AR-15 assault rifle are displayed at the California Department of Justice in Sacramento, California. File. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Dan Rodricks gave us lots to think about with his column on the teen shooting at Harborplace last weekend (”Dan Rodricks: The question for Americans about guns: Do we want to live this way forever?” June 1). Yes, I hear often how people don’t want to go near the city due to the crime. So how do we go from here?

Drugs and guns run rampant in the city. So a good start would be addressing the drug issue by stronger law enforcement and sentencing especially among the drug dealers. How about the schools and churches gather volunteers to help support youth programs and job opportunities for the children?

While we are at it, why isn’t there a mention of the banning of assault weapons? Nobody needs to hear again of these horrific mass shootings using AR-15 rifles with their lethal capabilities as we have been through this way too often. Those assault rifles belong in wars, period. Let’s get to the crux of the problem: Ban assault weapons and firm up the rest of the gun laws.

As for Baltimore, drugs and gangs are what need looking into. We can do better. We must do better. Bring Baltimore back to a city we can all be proud of.

— Lynn Pakulla, Ellicott City

