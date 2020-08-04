Claim that rock and roll abandoned its Black presence post-Elvis is wrong | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, a local rock musician, Jonathan Gilmore, argued in The Baltimore Sun that recent history shows how rock ‘n roll music has erased the presence and importance of Black musicians (”The erasure of Black musicians from rock ‘n’ roll,” July 31). He contends that once Elvis Presley performed on The Ed Sullivan Show (in late 1950′s), Black rock ’n’ roll was forgotten.
This is a blatant historical mistake on Mr. Gilmore’s part. After Elvis left for the Army and the Beatles Invasion, Black rock ‘n’ rollers flourished. Perhaps Mr. Gilmore has not heard of Motown, Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, The Staple Singers, among so many others. He might check “The Rolling Stone Illustrated History of Rock & Roll.” Jimi Hendrix gets an entire chapter, being praised as having redefined the possibilities of playing the guitar for future generations. The first chapter begins with a photo of Sonny Boy Williamson, and the final chapter closes with a photo of the group N.W.A.
He might also consult legendary critic Dave Marsh’s book, “The Heart of Rock & Soul: The 1,001 Greatest Singles Ever Made.” Just from the top 100 you find Chic, Marvin Gaye, Sly and the Family Stone, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, among so many others. The best selling album designation, according to Billboard Magazine’s all-time list, belongs to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Prince and M.C. Hammer rank in the top 10. Where, exactly, is this erasure of Black musicians?
Jonathan Gilmore’s Rock Opera Society is to be commended and encouraged. But to justify this project with blatant disregard of history that rock ’n’ roll has erased Black people is shameful. It is an insult to thousands of talented Black musicians — including those above mentioned. It is also demeaning to billions of listeners and fans who have embraced so much joy and beauty from these musicians’ artistry over the past half-century.
Alexander E. Hooke, Baltimore
