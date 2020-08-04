Claim that rock and roll abandoned its Black presence post-Elvis is wrong | READER COMMENTARY

This is a blatant historical mistake on Mr. Gilmore’s part. After Elvis left for the Army and the Beatles Invasion, Black rock ‘n’ rollers flourished. Perhaps Mr. Gilmore has not heard of Motown, Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, The Staple Singers, among so many others. He might check “The Rolling Stone Illustrated History of Rock & Roll.” Jimi Hendrix gets an entire chapter, being praised as having redefined the possibilities of playing the guitar for future generations. The first chapter begins with a photo of Sonny Boy Williamson, and the final chapter closes with a photo of the group N.W.A.