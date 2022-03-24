Dear Linda, you’re not alone. | READER COMMENTARY

Children should have a place where they can practice the sport of rock climbing in a safe and supervised manner. I’m on the board of the nonprofit Pigtown Climbs, and we want to build this facility for you and all the children like you who feel they need this space right here in the middle of Baltimore. You are not alone. (“Dear Mr. Scott: How about a rock climbing wall for kids like me,” March 4)

For the last year, we have been working at getting the space and transforming a vacant lot to be a climbing space for kids and the community. Your letter hit right on the reasons why we think our purpose is important. In the late summer/early fall we will have our first cohort of youth climbers, and I invite you to be a part of our program. You can reach out to us through our Instagram Pigtownclimbs, we have a spot saved for you with a parent’s permission. You can also find an article about us, right here on The Baltimore Sun’s website for more info! (“One rock at a time: Pigtown Climbs seeks to build community in Southwest Baltimore,” Nov. 8.)

Jelytza Padro,

The writer is marketing director of Pigtown Climbs.

