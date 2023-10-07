Nobody could stop Brooks Robinson’s niceness | READER COMMENTARY

The late Orioles Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson, seen here signing a baseball during a Charm City Heroes memorabilia and autograph convention, will long be remembered for his gracious behavior with fans. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston, The Baltimore Sun)

I was standing in line to get Brooks Robinson’s autograph on a copy of Norman Rockwell’s painting of the boy reaching over the rail so he could get it signed. Ahead of me was a gentleman with his 9- or 10-year-old son. When they reached where Brooks was sitting, the boy asked for a photograph (he had his camera in hand). The monitor standing behind Brooks said emphatically, “No pictures!” (”‘Brooks Robinson is Baltimore’: With tears and laughs at Camden Yards, family members and team legends honor ‘Mr. Oriole,’” Oct. 2).

Brooks immediately got up, walked around the table and said to the boy, “Yes, you can take a picture.” The monitor just stood there.

The father took the picture. He handed the camera back to the boy, gave Brooks a handshake and Brooks went back behind the table.

I got my picture signed also. We all went home happy (except for the monitor).

— Douglas Alberts, Pasadena

