All Baltimoreans have a Brooks Robinson story | READER COMMENTARY

I wholeheartedly agree with Dan Rodricks’ recent column, “Dan Rodricks: Forever Brooks, a fixture in Baltimore long after his baseball days,” Sept. 26).

My late father, Joseph Sturm, was a gifted graduate of what is now the Peabody Institute, attending the music conservatory after serving in the Pacific in World War II. He was not particularly interested in any sports. It was my mother, Merle Sturm, who would pitch balls to my brothers when we were growing up. My mother, who is now 97, was a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art and was an accomplished calligrapher. She earned extra money by addressing wedding invitations and envelopes with calligraphic script. Her art studio was a bedroom on the second floor of our modest home in the Radnor-Winston area.

The night the Orioles won the 1966 World Series, I was a freshman nursing student at Maryland General Hospital School of Nursing. After watching that final winning game at home, my father drove me back to the nurses’ dormitory on Linden Avenue in downtown Baltimore. The throngs of people celebrating on the streets was so exciting that even my Dad was pumped up. He was beeping the car horn like everyone else.

A couple of decades later, sometime in the 1990s, my mother received a call from a “Mrs. Robinson.” She called to say her daughter was getting married and she would like my mother to address the invitations for the upcoming wedding. My mother agreed and several days later, Connie Robinson, accompanied by her husband, Brooks, arrived to provide my mother with the guest list for the wedding!

My mother took Mrs. Robinson up to her art studio (bedroom) and my father offered Brooks a chair at the kitchen table and a cup of day-old coffee. Brooks said, “Yes!” When my siblings and I heard that Brooks had been there, we asked my parents why they didn’t get his autograph and take photo with Brooks. My mother, being the polite lady she still is to this day, said, “Oh, we couldn’t do that! It would be rude!”

— Joanne Eich, Ellicott City

