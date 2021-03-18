xml:space="preserve">
Pandemic or no, let’s not litter | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 18, 2021 2:58 PM
Elijah Miles, executive director of Tendea Family, center, working with volunteers, including Nick Fullard, left, collect trash on East Monument Street as part of a weekly Black Men's Cleanup outreach that is held in different neighborhoods. The Tendea Family, which supports the Black community with community service, Black History programs and food drives, has held more than 150 community cleanups over the past three years, according to Miles. Feb. 21, 2021. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun).
When driving home from work I travel through Hanover Street. As I travel around to the light at Patapsco Avenue, I am appalled at all of the trash on the side of road. There is also an abundance of trash and litter on the exits and entrances to the Baltimore Beltway and interstates 295 and 97 (”Finally, someone tries to untangle Baltimore’s mess of overhead wires, but what about the trash?” Feb. 9).

This problem keeps getting worse, and we need to go back to the commercials and ads in the paper pleading with people not to litter. Remember the litter bug campaign of the 1970s? We also need more trash cans available outside of fast food restaurants and on street corners. I have tried to pick up trash on the street when taking a walk, but I can’t walk along the exits and entrances of the highway.

Please help take responsibility for your trash and wait until you get home to throw it away.

Joan Wellham, Linthicum

