Pandemic or no, let’s not litter | READER COMMENTARY

When driving home from work I travel through Hanover Street. As I travel around to the light at Patapsco Avenue, I am appalled at all of the trash on the side of road. There is also an abundance of trash and litter on the exits and entrances to the Baltimore Beltway and interstates 295 and 97 (”Finally, someone tries to untangle Baltimore’s mess of overhead wires, but what about the trash?” Feb. 9).
This problem keeps getting worse, and we need to go back to the commercials and ads in the paper pleading with people not to litter. Remember the litter bug campaign of the 1970s? We also need more trash cans available outside of fast food restaurants and on street corners. I have tried to pick up trash on the street when taking a walk, but I can’t walk along the exits and entrances of the highway.
Please help take responsibility for your trash and wait until you get home to throw it away.
Joan Wellham, Linthicum
