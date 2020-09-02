Sensible transportation policy: Less transit, fewer bike lanes | READER COMMENTARY

On top of that, non-physically separated bike lanes are death traps. Anyone doubting this needs to take a look at the tortured path of the bike lane on the southwest corner of Route 144 (Frederick Road) at the intersection with Interstate 695 in Catonsville, where the bike lane is placed between the straight-through lane and the right turn lane. Cars wanting to get on the outer loop of the Baltimore Beltway from Frederick Road have to cross the bike lane to get there, and they have only a very short distance to do so. Only someone with a death wish would ride a bicycle through this maze.