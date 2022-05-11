Remembering Danny Pitts, a kind, decent man turned road rage victim | READER COMMENTARY

Every six months, like clockwork, Danny Pitts would call my home to come over and clean the gutters, which was a strenuous proposition given the height of the house. You could set your clock by him. He’d come over, clean the gutters and send us a bill. Over the years, we discussed what a great businessman he was and when I’d be hearing from him next.

I find myself struggling with the news of Danny’s death in a road rage incident (”After teen allegedly killed Pasadena landscaper in road rage shooting in Baltimore, family struggles with senseless loss,” May 10). Normally, I would imagine some sort of confrontation followed by an exchange of harsh words and then the gunfire. I knew without confirmation that this would not be the case here. You see, Danny was a quiet as a church mouse. As punctual as a clock. As kind as a person could be.

Advertisement

To know Danny was to know what a good man does, what good men do. He kept to himself, ran a successful business and was kind and professional with his clients. He never asked for more than he was due. I don’t have words for the senselessness of this murder. All I can say is, rest in peace, Danny.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­— John K. Bacci, Linthicum

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.