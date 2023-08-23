Moore should cut state’s road budget first | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Beltway (Interstate 695)/Interstate 95 interchange in White Marsh was nearly empty on a Monday morning at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Gov. Wes Moore’s “season of discipline” should start by cutting spending on roadway expansions (”Gov. Wes Moore urges ‘season of discipline’ for state, local spending; warns Maryland’s economy hasn’t kept pace with its ambition,” Aug. 19). The Baltimore Regional Transportation Board recently approved a long range transportation plan calling for spending several billion dollars on roadway expansion over the next 25 years.

This spending in illogical in the face of budget constraints and climate change. Adding an extra lane to a road does not lead to a meaningful improvement of our community and just adds to our deficit later on when we are forced to resurface an even larger road.

Governor Moore should take a close look at what the state is spending taxpayer dollars on and cut anything that continues to harm the climate, entrenches car dependency and increases the state deficit.

— David House, Baltimore

