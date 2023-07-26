Could Maryland waterways be filtered for pollutants? | READER COMMENTARY

The Conowingo Dam is located along the Susquehanna River near where it empties into the Chesapeake Bay. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The recent article about Gov. Wes Moore’s executive orders about the Chesapeake Bay mentions the problem of too many nutrients being released into the water and traveling downstream (”Maryland Gov. Wes Moore launches new Chesapeake Bay strategy with a pair of executive orders during Eastern Shore tour,” July 21).

The problem with relying on people upstream to reduce the amount of fertilizer and other sources of nutrients that they release into the Chesapeake Bay is that the effort has been ongoing for half a century and it’s been ineffective.

The state of Maryland should advertise grants or contracts to university researchers to find ways to filter water behind dams in the watershed in order to extract the nitrogen and phosphorus. Those nutrients can serve as an inexpensive source of fertilizer and can be resold to fund the filtering and extraction process over the long-term.

Creating fertilizer is an energy intensive process that releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Reusing fertilizer that would otherwise flow into the bay could be a greener way to help save the Chesapeake Bay.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

