Do not let Rittenhouse verdict widen political divide | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 22, 2021 4:38 PM
Kyle Rittenhouse reacts as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Pool/Getty Images).
Kyle Rittenhouse reacts as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Pool/Getty Images).

I sit here this morning amazed at how this country has reacted to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial (”Jury finds Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts in fatal shootings during Kenosha protests,” Nov. 19).

I cannot believe that with a not-guilty verdict this country split right along political party lines. Whether Mr. Rittenhouse was guilty or not was for the jury to decide, not me, and how I feel about it has nothing to do with my political affiliation.

We, as a country, cannot permit this verdict and the death of two people to be governed by political feelings and party affiliation. We are not a country of left and right. In the middle is a body of people with hearts and brains. Maybe it’s time we used them.

Bob Eberwein, Middle River

