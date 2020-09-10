Me, Dad and Cal Ripken Jr.: My hero stood outside the gate | READER COMMENTARY

The atmosphere at Camden Yards was absolutely electric that night. It was that rare, if not completely unprecedented evening when those in attendance were guaranteed to witness history — a record that will almost certainly never be broken. And that evening was the culmination of a decade and a half of buildup. I mean, both the nation’s president and vice president were in attendance. How did they get the Secret Service to go along with that even pre-9/11? And, as you may remember, it was pretty much impossible to get a ticket for under $1,000. In sum, it’s hard to exaggerate what a big deal getting into that ballpark was. And my dad and I didn’t even consider getting in. We were just happy to be up there soaking it all in.