Maryland should pass ‘right to repair’ law | READER COMMENTARY

If you’re like me, you’ve probably had the experience of having to replace an old cellphone. If you’re really like me, you’ve had the far more frustrating experience of having to replace a cellphone that isn’t old at all! The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial on Maryland’s proposed “right to repair” legislation (”Maryland consumers should have a ‘right to repair’ electronics,” Feb. 12) made me realize that I’m not the only one with this problem — thousands of Marylanders deal with planned obsolescence every year.