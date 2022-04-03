Life begins with viability outside the womb | READER COMMENTARY

Protesters advocate the defunding of Planned Parenthood because of its abortion services wave signs outside its Annapolis office on West Street in 2018. File. (Capital Gazette). (Courtesy photo )

Sorry, letter writer Diane Levero, but you are wrong when you say that “science confirms that an unborn child is a separate human being, not an appendage of his or her mother, to be removed by her as she might have her appendix removed” (“Right to protect unborn outranks right to privacy,” March 27).

A baby is only a separate human being when it is viable without its mothers support outside her body. This is generally considered to be around the seventh month of development. Until then, the fetus, as it should be called, is completely dependent on the human female to whom it is attached for everything it needs including food, oxygen and waste removal.

Our knowledge of human reproduction is very clear on these issues. A separate life for a baby depends on whether or not it can survive on its own, unattached to the mother.

N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

