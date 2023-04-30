Whether in Florida or Balt. Co., public must know what government is doing | READER COMMENTARY

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida. (Phil Sears/Associated Press). (Phil Sears/AP)

This is in response to the article, “Baltimore County changes rule to shield retirement decisions from the public” (April 19).

In Florida, the state legislature is prepared to make secret Gov. Ron DeSantis’ travel records on state aircraft and the visitors’ log at the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee. These actions would undercut the state’s exemplary Sunshine Law.

Similarly, Baltimore County believes that the public has no right to details of what can be multimillion-dollar retirement settlements using public money. The County Council should reverse this arrogant, indefensible policy.

— Randy Schultz, Sparks

