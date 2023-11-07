Drivers fail to follow key elements of right on red law | READER COMMENTARY

A passenger vehicle makes a right turn on red at an intersection that prohibits the turn Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Chicago. A dramatic rise in accidents killing or injuring pedestrians and bicyclists has led to a myriad of policy and infrastructure changes, but moves to ban right on red have drawn some of the most intense sentiments on both sides. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

The interesting article on right turn on red laws (”Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans,” Nov. 4) seems to have missed an important element in the discussion, namely, that many if not most drivers seem to think that they can just make a right turn on red at any time where they perceive no opposing traffic.

They forget that the law says you may make a right turn on red after stop if it is safe to do so. The vast majority of drivers that I witness making a right turn on red do so without stopping, and this, of course, is where the danger is because they are still moving when making their right turn through a red light. If a pedestrian or cyclist or rapidly approaching car is present, these drivers are already partly, if not fully, into the intersection and an accident likely ensues.

Advertisement

American drivers have become quite used to doing whatever seems convenient while they are driving regardless of the consequences, and perhaps it is appropriate to start to limit the right turn on red.

— Bob Rassa, Fallston

Advertisement

The writer is a life fellow with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.