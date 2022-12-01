Justice should be the goal in squeegee prosecution | READER COMMENTARY

Becky Reynolds, surviving sister (foreground) and Shannon Reynolds (left), widow of slain motorist Timothy Reynolds emerge from juvenile justice court with family and supporters after a judge ruled that a teen squeegee worker charged in the fatal shooting of Timothy Reynolds near the Inner Harbor will be tried as an adult Thursday., Nov. 17, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Recently, Benjamin Rosenberg responded to my letter to the editor, “Teen charged in squeegee killing should be tried as a juvenile” (Nov. 17) with his own (”Where is the empathy for Timothy Reynolds?” Nov. 26).

He stated that I asked for empathy for Timothy Reynold’s shooter but not for the Reynolds family. Nowhere in my letter did I use the word “empathy.” I referred to the encounter as being “tragic for all concerned.” What I asked for was justice, and I supported this plea with data to justify it.

I am not sure whether he considers a 14-year-old boy a child (since he put it in quotes), questions my data or simply sees me as an adult woman lacking empathy for a family who has lost a loved one. Perhaps, he should read the letter again.

— Sally A. Neustadt, Baltimore

