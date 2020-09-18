In Howard County and beyond, reusable bags are safe | READER COMMENTARY

“Be the Change, Save the Change” is the tag line you will find on the Live Green Howard website announcing the new ordinance governing plastic bags in Howard County that goes into effect on Oct. 1. The measure, in a nutshell, states that “stores in Howard County who provide customers a disposable plastic bag at the point of sale are required to charge 5 cents per bag" (“Howard County braces for the reality of plastic bag fee,” Jan. 29).
But as we maneuver our new normal in this pandemic, misinformation on reusable bags has been rampant. So rampant, in fact, more than 125 virologists, epidemiologists, and health experts from 18 different countries were compelled to pen an open letter to assure citizens that reusable bags are safe to use during the pandemic (“Here are some easy ways to make sustainable choices during the pandemic,” Sept. 16).
In these uncertain time, the plastic industry is hedging its bets on our fears to promote single-use plastic, emphasizing the safety of plastic. In reality, COVID-19 actually lives longer on a plastic than cloth. Besides, there has been no documented diagnoses of COVID from an inanimate object. Common sense practices and listening to reputable scientists are what will help us through this pandemic. Yes, now we need to remember our bags along with our masks. As we adjust, let’s have our new normal be a place with less plastic. This is a opportunity to truly Be the Change.
Pat Hersey, Columbia
