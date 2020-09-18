In Howard County and beyond, reusable bags are safe | READER COMMENTARY

In these uncertain time, the plastic industry is hedging its bets on our fears to promote single-use plastic, emphasizing the safety of plastic. In reality, COVID-19 actually lives longer on a plastic than cloth. Besides, there has been no documented diagnoses of COVID from an inanimate object. Common sense practices and listening to reputable scientists are what will help us through this pandemic. Yes, now we need to remember our bags along with our masks. As we adjust, let’s have our new normal be a place with less plastic. This is a opportunity to truly Be the Change.