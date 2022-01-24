Keep my taxes, Governor Hogan | READER COMMENTARY

You might think that I, a soon-to-be-77-year-old retiree in Baltimore, would welcome the news that Gov. Larry Hogan wants to reduce state taxes on retirees (“Maryland Gov. Hogan renews bid for tax cuts for retirees, lowest-income earners and businesses,” Jan. 11. But this retiree agrees with Del. Maggie McIntosh that it is more important to send extra money to school districts with high concentrations of poor students as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future requires. Given the disruption in education caused by the coronavirus, providing this additional funding is more important than ever.
I also recall the recent commentary by Detrese Dowridge warning of the thousands of residents of Baltimore in danger of being evicted now that the moratorium has expired (”Baltimore must get rental assistance directly to tenants in need,” Jan. 17). COVID is still with us and it’s freezing out there. Governor Hogan, keep my tax dollars. Keep people in their homes and take care of our children.
Carol Rice, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.