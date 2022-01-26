Is it OK to lie about a retirement home purchase? (Asking for friend) | READER COMMENTARY

I’ve lived and worked in Baltimore for a long time. Each year after enduring the brutally cold winter seasons, I threaten to get out of here as soon as possible. Now, I’m confused. If I am fortunate enough to locate and take advantage of a great property in Florida in a tremendous community with super low interest rates, low or no crime as many others have, I may perjure myself if I claim retirement home on my application to receive a lower interest rate and don’t move in immediately after settlement (”Marilyn Mosby: Wronged or wrongdoer?” Jan. 21).
This would require me to take an earlier than intentioned retirement or cancel a contractual obligation. If I can’t find a mortgage company that loves me enough to suspend my monthly payments until I actually take possession of the property, I might have to “rent it out” to family, friends or somebody, or just lose the deal.
The opportunity may not be there when I can retire. What should I do?
Guy Bragg, Woodstock
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.