Lack of accountability in double-dipping case | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore County has had issues with “double-dipping” in the past so kudos are warranted to Baltimore County’s inspector general for uncovering of more than $1 million in improper payments to retired employees (”Baltimore County improperly paid 20 employees both pension and salaries, inspector general finds,” Nov. 23).
However, criticism is warranted for the county not seeking to recoup these improper payments. The IG’s report indicates the payments were illegal and therefore the employees were not entitled to them, but the employees will be permitted to keep the payments. Where is the logic in this?
Also, who in county government will be held accountable for this waste? The article did not say, so I assume no one will be. Is it any wonder that taxpayers have lost confidence in local government to act in their best interest?
By not recouping the erroneous payments the taxpayers wasted another $1 million and this is condoned by a county administration whose first official act was to raise the county income tax. Something to keep in mind during the next election cycle.
James W. Dawson, Towson
