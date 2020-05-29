xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Schools should ask retired teachers for help | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 29, 2020 2:00 PM
An empty classroom at Sinclair Lane Elementary School during the coronavirus pandemic in Baltimore, April 14, 2020.
An empty classroom at Sinclair Lane Elementary School during the coronavirus pandemic in Baltimore, April 14, 2020.(Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

I am a retired teacher who has done some volunteering in the schools since retiring. When schools are considering options for the summer and next school year (“Schools weigh in-person options,” May 27), they should think about retired educators.

This is mostly an “at risk population” who would not be very available in person. However, I am sure there are a lot of retired educators, like myself, who would love to feel useful. If school systems set up appropriate procedures for tutoring students online and let retirees know about them, schools could recruit a lot of volunteers. A lot of students who need some one-on-one help and attention could get it, even if it has to be online.

Advertisement

Gita Lefstein, Parkville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement