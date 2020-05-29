Schools should ask retired teachers for help | READER COMMENTARY

I am a retired teacher who has done some volunteering in the schools since retiring. When schools are considering options for the summer and next school year (“Schools weigh in-person options,” May 27), they should think about retired educators.
This is mostly an “at risk population” who would not be very available in person. However, I am sure there are a lot of retired educators, like myself, who would love to feel useful. If school systems set up appropriate procedures for tutoring students online and let retirees know about them, schools could recruit a lot of volunteers. A lot of students who need some one-on-one help and attention could get it, even if it has to be online.
Gita Lefstein, Parkville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.