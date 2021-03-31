Lifting of COVID-19 restrictions is happening too early | READER COMMENTARY

I am appalled by the decisions of our Maryland leaders such as Gov. Larry Hogan allowing restaurants, bars, gyms, and religious centers to open back up to full capacity. I also disappointed in my college community after seeing countless pre-health and pre-med students vacation in Miami over spring break as if there was not a pandemic occurring. The irresponsible and widespread actions sit unaddressed by the University of Maryland’s president and leaders (”Maryland’s coronavirus testing positivity rate is above 5% for the first time since Feb. 10,” March 30). I am afraid for the well-being of my parents, friends and myself if our leaders and future doctors of our country hold public health solidarity in such low respect.
The decision to lift the life-saving restrictions hurts our state’s most vulnerable populations such as retail and restaurant workers and others who work in areas such as gyms and religious centers. Looking at the data, Maryland has significantly declined in the number of daily new cases and deaths since earlier this year. However, with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, I fear that all the work of the state will be reversed. Already, for the first time since Feb. 10, the weekly average coronavirus testing positivity rate in Maryland is above 5%.
We must not compromise the physical and emotional health of our vulnerable populations. Governor Hogan needs to roll back the restrictions and aid small businesses in the meantime until it is safe to resume our normal day-to-day activities.
Rosemary Bliss, Germantown
The writer is a student at the University of Maryland.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.