Lifting of COVID-19 restrictions is happening too early | READER COMMENTARY

I am appalled by the decisions of our Maryland leaders such as Gov. Larry Hogan allowing restaurants, bars, gyms, and religious centers to open back up to full capacity. I also disappointed in my college community after seeing countless pre-health and pre-med students vacation in Miami over spring break as if there was not a pandemic occurring. The irresponsible and widespread actions sit unaddressed by the University of Maryland’s president and leaders (”Maryland’s coronavirus testing positivity rate is above 5% for the first time since Feb. 10,” March 30). I am afraid for the well-being of my parents, friends and myself if our leaders and future doctors of our country hold public health solidarity in such low respect.