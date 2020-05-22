xml:space="preserve">
Crandell is wrong about COVID-19 precautions in Baltimore County | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 22, 2020 9:37 AM
Kandice Knight holds a photo of her 15-year-old daughter Dar'yana Dyson, who died on May 16 of an inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19, at a vigil in her honor at the O'Donnell Heights housing project. The Baltimore County teen is the first child in Maryland to die from this condition, Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, known as MIS-C. May 20, 2020
Kandice Knight holds a photo of her 15-year-old daughter Dar'yana Dyson, who died on May 16 of an inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19, at a vigil in her honor at the O'Donnell Heights housing project. The Baltimore County teen is the first child in Maryland to die from this condition, Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, known as MIS-C. May 20, 2020(Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell wants to revoke County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s emergency order just as a Baltimore County family is devastated by the death of 15-year-old Dar’yana Dyson (“Baltimore County Council to vote on extending county executive’s emergency powers,” May 20). Mr. Crandell stated that there "is a greater understanding of how this virus works.”

Yes, we now understand children are indeed susceptible. Yes, we now understand children are not necessarily as resilient as we thought. Yes, we now understand children are experiencing a grave post viral syndrome.

Baltimore County has among the highest infection and death rates in the metropolitan area. COVID-19 is still here and no less dangerous. Let Mr. Crandell work with businesses, suffering dearly, to access all the support and programs available. Mr. Crandell can work in concert with County Executive Olszewski to ensure businesses and their employees are safe as they do reopen.

Patty Nicholls, R.N., Towson
