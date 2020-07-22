Restaurants shouldn’t be expected to ‘roll with the punches’ | READER COMMENTARY

Good article about how the pandemic is impacting the bar/restaurant industry (”As Towson restaurants try to survive pandemic, Nacho Mama’s temporarily closes again because of coronavirus,” July 20). That said, JP Krahel of Loyola University, who was quoted in the piece, must have either never owned a restaurant or never studied the dynamics of ownership.
To merely open an eatery for four people requires a minimum staff, inventory of food, all of the required utilities, rent and so on. Curbside dining might be “nice,” but other than keeping a restaurant’s name in the marketplace, restaurants aren’t making any money from it. They are not, as Mr. Krahel suggested, “better able to roll with the punches.” But I don’t expect anyone entrenched in academia to get that.
Peter Bell, Monkton
