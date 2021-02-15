xml:space="preserve">
To-go cocktails should be here to stay | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 15, 2021 1:53 PM
Alison Doyle Frary, a bartender at Killarney House in Davidsonville, sets up an alcohol to-go carrier with an Irish coffee, an Irish Mule and an Orange Crush. Customers have become used to ordering cocktails with their carryout during the pandemic, and restaurateurs in Maryland want that to continue in a post-COVID-19 world. January 27, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun).
Your recent article on cocktails to-go provided important feedback from weary restaurant owners on the importance of maintaining this revenue source well beyond the pandemic (“A cocktail to go with that carryout dinner would be here to stay in Maryland if legislation passes,” Feb. 10).

COVID-19′s toll on Maryland’s hospitality industry has been devastating, and restaurants and bars have a long road ahead toward financial stability.

Alcohol beverages often account for more than 25% of total restaurant sales. While this temporary measure has helped these businesses hang on amid indoor dining bans and capacity restrictions, making cocktails to-go permanent will provide a steady stream of revenue to accelerate their recovery and retain workers.

Iowa and Ohio have already made cocktails to-go permanent and Maryland is among more than 15 states introducing similar bills with proper safety and responsibility provisions. Here’s to the passage of this consumer- and business-friendly legislation and to better days ahead when we can all return to our favorite local dining establishments.

Lisa Hawkins, Annapolis

The writer is senior vice president of public affairs for the Distilled Spirits Council.

